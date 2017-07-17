Dépôt de plaintes à CPI par la société civile palestinienne ce mercredi





Ces plaintes, indique Me Gilles Devers, visent trois crimes, concernant :

la colonisation,

le siège de Gaza

et l’attaque militaire israélienne sur Gaza de l’été 2014.

"Depuis qu’en décembre 2014, la Palestine a ratifié le traité de la CPI en tant qu’Etat, la procureur de la CPI a ouvert la première phase, dénommée ’examen préliminaire’. Il faut désormais passer à l’enquête elle-même sur les crimes, à l’aide des documents et des preuves qui seront fournies ce mercredi par la société civile palestinienne, et qui sont recevables au titre de l’article 15.1 du statut de la CPI", précise Gille Devers.

"La CPI aura désormais tous les éléments pour répondre à la question ’Y a-t-il une base raisonnable pour penser que des crimes entrant dans la compétence de la Cour ont été commis ?’, et il lui sera difficile de s’y dérober", estime cet avocat spécialisé en droit international.

Le dépôt de plaintes se fera mercredi 19 juillet à 15 H dans le bureau de la procureur de la CPI.

Une conférence de presse se déroulera juste avant, à 13 H à l’Hôtel Mercure de La Haye, en duplex avec les avocats de Gaza.

Contact : Me Gilles Devers +33 6 14 26 31 69 gilles deversavocats.com





ENGLISH TEXT :

PRESS RELEASE

PALESTINIAN CIVIL SOCIETY TO FILE A COMPLAINT BEFORE THE ICC ON JULY 19

More than 40 Palestinian trade unions, associations and organizations plus 450 individual victims will file a complaint with the ICC on July 19, 2017.

The complaint has been drafted by 40 lawyers from the Gaza Bar, and the procedure coordinated by Maître Gilles DEVERS, with the support of a large delegation of international lawyers.

The complaint concerns three crimes :

the blockade of Gaza

the Israeli aggression in the summer of 2014

the Israeli settlements inPalestine.

Hospitals which were victims of the Israeli aggressions are the first complainants.

Palestinian civil society has taken this initiative due to the lack of political will on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, which has not filed an ICC complaint and does not support the procedure.

Despite ratifying the ICC treaty in December 2014, and making a retroactive declaration until June 2014 for the Court to have jurisdiction over the Israeli military aggression in Gaza during the summer of 2014, the Palestinian Authority has failed to make a state complaint.

Although the Prosecutor subsequently opened a ‘preliminary examination’ on Palestine, it has stalled.

ICC proceedings are progressive, and our action aims to move the proceedings forward from the first stage of ‘preliminary examination’ to the second, ‘open an inquiry.’

According to the Statute of the Court, the Prosecutor must open an inquiry when there is a reasonable basis to believe that a crime within the Court’s jurisdiction has been committe

(Art 53).

Clearly, there is a reasonable basis to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed in Gaza and the Westbank, and the evidence we are presenting today should convince the prosecutor of the need to open the full inquiry.

The current situation certainly cannot continue if the ICC’s goal of ending impunity is to be realised.

Press Conferences will be held simultaneously in The Hague and Gaza on July 19, 2017. (Note local time)

The Hague Mercure Hotel Den Haag Central (1pm ) - Spui 180, 2511 BW Den Haag,

Gaza Shifa Complex, West Gate Paesi Bassi (2pm) Bashir Al Alami Hall, HRDD

The delegation will then file the complaint at the ICC, the appointment being confirmed for 3 pm.

Contacts : Julie Webb-Pullman (English) +972 595 251720 jwebbp gmail.com SKYPE : juliewp

Mahmoud Afana (Arabic) +972 599 946909

Gilles Devers (French) +33 6 14 26 31 69 gilles deversavocats.com

Khaled Al Shouli (Arabic, French) +33682576834 kaled165 hotmail.com



CAPJPO-EuroPalestine